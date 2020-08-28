(Pocket-lint) - Walmart has announced it is partnering with Microsoft on some sort of TikTok deal, though the details are incredibly unclear. The retailer is making it seem like the partnership will allow it to grow its advertising business and third-party marketplace.

Here's what Microsoft told CNBC:

“The way TikTok has integrated e-commerce and advertising capabilities in other markets is a clear benefit to creators and users in those markets. We believe a potential relationship with TikTok US in partnership with Microsoft could add this key functionality and provide Walmart with an important way for us to reach and serve omnichannel customers as well as grow our third-party marketplace and advertising businesses. We are confident that a Walmart and Microsoft partnership would meet both the expectations of US TikTok users while satisfying the concerns of US government regulators.”

Keep in mind reports have indicated Microsoft is about to close a deal to acquire TikTok's US operations, following months of urging from President Donald Trump, who has called for China-based ByteDance to sell TikTok by this autumn or else it'll be banned in the country. TikTok is now suing the Trump administration, and its CEO, Kevin Mayer, has abruptly quit his post.

Despite all that drama, a Microsoft-TikTok deal could be announced in the coming days. And CNBC reports Walmart has confirmed it is "teaming up" with Microsoft in a bid for TikTok, as it is interested in buying the popular app.

Writing by Maggie Tillman.