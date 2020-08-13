(Pocket-lint) - If you use Microsoft Teams, then you should know the service is loaded with features, including the ability to record.

Recording is particularly useful if you want to save a meeting to review later. Imagine, for instance, you use Microsoft Teams to attend work events, online courses, or seminars. The ability to virtual communicate with others is of course handy in itself, but Teams takes it to another level by allowing you to easily record any meeting, video call, class, session - whatever you want to call it.

Recording captures audio, video, and screen sharing activity, which is helpful for later when you're studying or simply need to remember what your boss said on a call. All participants are notified when a recording starts, and the footage is saved to the cloud (Microsoft Streams) right away for you and participants to immediately access. Amazing, right? Here's everything you need to know.

Before you can record in Microsoft Teams, you need to start or join a meeting.

Open the Microsoft Teams desktop app or mobile app. Go to Teams (people icon) on the side of the app. Choose the channel you want to meet in from the list. In the Posts tab, look for Meet (camera icon) in the corner. From the drop-down, select Meet now (camera icon).

Microsoft offers more ways on how to start a meeting here. It also details how you can join a meeting in Teams here.

Open the Microsoft Teams desktop app or mobile app. Go to the meeting controls. Select More options *** > Start recording. All participants in the meeting will be notified when you start recording.

To stop recording, go to the meeting controls and select More options ** > Stop recording.

Microsoft said it may take a while for your recording to be processed. You will receive an email from Microsoft Stream when the recording is available and ready to view. It'll also show up in the meeting chat or channel.

Microsoft has a support hub here with more information on how to record in Microsoft Teams. We also have a Microsoft Teams guide here.

Writing by Maggie Tillman.