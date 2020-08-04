TikTok's US fate to be decided by 15 September

(Pocket-lint) - President Donald Trump has further confirmed that TikTok must sell its US operations by 15 September or risk a ban - though there is no clue as to how a ban could even be fully enforced.

According to Bloomberg, Trump said: "I don’t mind whether it’s Microsoft or someone else, a big company, a secure company, a very American company buys it.

"It’ll close down on 15 September unless Microsoft or somebody else is able to buy it and work out a deal, an appropriate deal, so the Treasury of the United States gets a lot of money."

Quite how a large payment to the Treasury would work is anyone's guess.

Over the weekend, Microsoft said in a blog post it was aiming to buy TikTok’s US operations in the as well as those in Canada, Australia and New Zealand.

In the post, Microsoft reinforced the point that it "fully appreciates the importance of addressing the President’s concerns. It is committed to acquiring TikTok subject to a complete security review and providing proper economic benefits to the United States."

Naturally, the latest statement from Trump is softer than his bombastic initial approach. According to several reports, Trump told reporters during an Air Force One flight on 31 July that he would ban the app. "As far as TikTok is concerned we’re banning them from the United States. I have that authority. I can do it with an executive order or that."

And furthermore, according to CNBC News, Trump indicated during that flight that he didn’t support Microsoft buying TikTok.

TikTok is used to create and share videos. Creators can leverage the app's vast catalogue of sound effects, music, and filters to record short clips of themselves dancing and lip-syncing. There's an untold number of videos to discover, all on varying topics.

Writing by Dan Grabham.