(Pocket-lint) - Microsoft is launching a new Family Safety app for iOS and Android following months of testing.

The software giant designed the app so that families can more easily manage kids' screentime and app usage. Parents use the Family Safety app to receive reports on screentime and can set app time limits for their children (though they are able to request extensions). The app syncs limits across Windows, Xbox, and Android devices for all games and apps - preventing kids from changing to another screen to eke out a few more hours.

Parents can also block specific apps and restrict spending on accounts with purchase request emails. There are even web and search filters to limit browsing on Microsoft’s Edge browser (on Windows, Xbox, and Android), and Family Safety can also be used for location sharing between family members.

Microsoft indicated it’s working to bring many of these features to iPhone users of the Family Safety app, as well.

Finally, the company is planning to add notifications for when family members arrive or leave a place, but it'll be a premium feature for Microsoft 365 subscribers. Microsoft 365 users in the US, UK, Australia, and Canada will also get a driving safety feature designed to provide “insights on driving behavior".

Microsoft Family Safety app is now available on the Google Play Store. It will be available on Apple’s App Store by the end of August 2020.

Writing by Maggie Tillman.