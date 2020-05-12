Microsoft is launching a new app, called Family Safety, specifically for managing kids’ screentime.

To gain access to the app, which is available now in preview for Android and iOS devices, you have to fill out this form here. Be sure to mark how many family members you wish to add to the same preview account. Family Safety was first announced at the end of March, and it's considered an update to as well as an extension of the family group features for Windows and Xbox devices.

With Family Safety, Parents can use receive reports on screentime and app usage. They can also set time limits and use controls to limit content, and they can turn on location sharing. The app has a colour-coded breakdown of your activity in various infographic sections.

Microsoft said Family Safety syncs with Windows and Xbox devices:

“Now when you say only one hour of a certain game, that really means one hour of that game - whether that’s being played on a Windows PC, Xbox, or Android phone,” said Aimee Sudeck, a product manager for Microsoft 365, in a blog post. “And if they run out of screen time, they can ask for more. You have the choice to add more time or not based on what is right for your family.”

Microsoft hasn’t announced when the app will be generally available in the App Store or Google Play Store, but as part of the preview, the company said it is “looking for families with children of all ages" who will “actively provide feedback".