Windows 10X is apparently coming to standard laptops

Microsoft has been working on a new version of Windows 10 for a while. It was designed for dual-screen devices, but is now seemingly coming to standard laptops too.

Known as Windows 10X, this update is said to reinvent the Windows experience for dual-display systems. Specifically for the likes of the Microsoft Surface Duo and Neo. It was then rumoured late last year that Windows 10X might be coming to all manner of devices. Microsoft has now confirmed as much in a recent blog post.

Panos Panay, Chief Product Officer of Windows and Devices explains:

"With Windows 10X, we designed for flexibility, and that flexibility has enabled us to pivot our focus toward single-screen Windows 10X devices that leverage the power of the cloud to help our customers work, learn and play in new ways. These single-screen devices will be the first expression of Windows 10X that we deliver to our customers, and we will continue to look for the right moment, in conjunction with our OEM partners, to bring dual-screen devices to market."

It's not clear at this point what benefits standard laptops and other single-screen devices will get from Windows 10X. Though Microsoft claims Windows 10X will be focussed on productivity and is optimised for that too.

We don't have any official word on when the new version of Windows will appear or how the update will happen. We're expecting to find out more during Microsoft Build 2020.