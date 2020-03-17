Microsoft has launched a Bing map that lets you track the spread of COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus. It's considered a "very high" global risk and pandemic by the World Health Organization (WHO), as there are more than 180,000 cases across 100+ countries.

Bing's map shows the number of cases per country, in the form of currently active cases, recovered cases, and fatal cases. In the US, specifically, you can view the information by state, along with relevant news and videos, although they don't appear to be timely in our testing.

Microsoft's website pulls data from the WHO, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC), and Wikipedia. It's not clear how often the numbers are updated, but it seems to be at least one every hour.

To be clear, this isn't the only tool you can use to find current information on the pandemic. Google plans to launch a website soon with information about COVID-19, complete with links to local resources. Alphabet is also launching a limited coronavirus screening website.

Plus, the Center for Systems Science and Engineering already has an online tool - which you can view here - that tracks the spread of COVID-19 in real-time across the world. It actually pulls data from the WHO, as well as from the Centers for Disease Control in the US, China, and Europe. The data is visually represented through a graphic information system powered by Esri.

COVID-19 has taken the lives of roughly 7,000 people at this time of writing.