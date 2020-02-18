Microsoft's single Office app is now open to all

Microsoft has been working on an all-in-one Office app for a while now. We covered the news back in late 2019 on how the company was looking to combine Word, Excel and PowerPoint into a single convenient app.

At the time, the Microsoft Office application was in public preview stage, meaning you had to sign up to get access to a beta version. Now it seems the app is available to all - on Android at least.

The new Office app is set to let you do everything in one place. From here you can browse your OneDrive files, create and edit any Word document, Excel spreadsheet or PowerpointPoint presentation and do nifty things like scan text, documents and images and pull them into Office too.

Android Police reports that the app is seemingly limited to Android smartphones at the moment and doesn't work with tablets or Chromebooks, though that may be down to the design of the app rather than incompatibility.

It's also not clear when the all-in-one Office app will be available to iPhone users as it still seems to be in beta testing via TestFlight at the moment. Though the company did recently release a refreshed version of Word, Excel and PowerPoint on iOS which is something.