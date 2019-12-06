Microsoft is planning to launch a new, consumer version of its Microsoft 365 subscription, but it'll supposedly be called M365 or Microsoft 365 Life.

To be clear, this will be a rebranding of the existing Office 365 Personal and Home products. ZDNet said a password manager will be included, and that the whole thing should launch in spring 2020, around the time of Microsoft Build.

It might, however, appear at a separate event for Surface devices and Windows. Microsoft may even go into more detail on Windows 10X and Surface Neo at this event. Keep in mind Microsoft's Surface Earbuds are supposed to arrive this spring, too, following a lengthy delay.

The Verge has been simultaneously claiming that Microsoft is developing a “for life” version of Microsoft 365 bundled with Microsoft Teams for consumers. Called Microsoft 365 Life, it'll reportedly feature the ability to send locations and share family calendars and documents.

Honestly, the details are light and admittedly confusing; we're not really sure if M365 and Microsoft 365 Life will end up being the same thing - but it's assumed. We're also sure how much it would cost or how it will affect Office 365.

As for Microsoft 365, Microsoft currently offers several versions for commercial and education customers. It combines Windows 10 Enterprise, Office 365, and Enterprise Mobility and Security. So, a consumer version that bundles Office, Teams, and a password manager together would be new.