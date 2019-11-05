Microsoft's Chromium Edge browser full release date revealed

Microsoft will release the full, consumer version of its Chromium-based Edge browser on 15 January 2020.

It has been available in beta form for a while, with Mac and Windows users being able to sign up the Edge Insiders scheme to try it. However, the fully stable release edition will go on general availability that day.

If you can't wait that long, you can try a near-final Release Candidate build now. It is available to download from a dedicated Microsoft site.

If you do give it a whirl, you'll find that the speed of use over the classic Internet Explorer (and non-Chromium Edge) is significantly improved. Indeed, much of the browser feels like Google Chrome - as it uses the same underlying architecture.

Microsoft has also redesigned the Edge logo in order to highlight that this is a very different browser to before.

And, it declared its interest in becoming the browser of choice for businesses and well as personal use - claiming that Bing search and the new Edge browser implement new tracking preventions and an InPrivate mode to protect your and employees browsing data.

More on Edge will be revealed in time - including more on the features for general users.