It looks like Windows 10 X will appear on all kinds of devices

Windows 10 X won't just appear on foldables. That's according to a leaked webpage that marks the new operating system out as a Chrome OS competitor that can be used on all kinds of devices.

The webpage has since been removed, but it gives a good indication of some of the basics of the new OS which we believe is still very much in development.

Given Google's struggles with non-laptop versions of Chrome OS - we're looking at you Pixel Slate - the goal is open for Microsoft here. However, it's not always done very well with cut-down versions of Windows, namely Windows RT, Windows Mobile or Windows Phone.

At the heart of the new OS is a new app launcher - essentially a new version of the Start Menu which dynamically changes depending on what you use. Then there's a section so you can jump directly to regularly opened files or websites (presumably though, they'd always open in Edge).

According to the now-deleted webpage, this experience would remain broadly the same although could be customised depending on what type of device you were using. There is also a list of quick settings which appears to be just like Action Center in Windows 10.

We're not expecting to see much more of Windows 10 X before its launch on the Surface Neo this time next year.

