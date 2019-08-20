Microsoft has released the first beta version of its Chromium Edge browser.

The company recently ceased production of its own browser engine in favour of Google's Chromium. If you can't beat 'em, join 'em, right? And now a beta of its new Chromium-based Edge browser is available for all supported versions of Windows and MacOS, with Microsoft describing it as a very "stable" preview that has cleared many rounds of quality testing.

The company has been letting developers test the software for months. To date, there have been over one million downloads of the preview builds, which has resulted in more than 140,000 feedback reports. In other words, this version of the browser is ready for everyday use, and Microsoft is even offering $15,000 to security researchers who discover vulnerabilities.

If you're willing to test the beta on your Mac or PC, here's how.

It's simple:

Visit Microsoft’s Edge Insiders site. Click the "Download Beta Channel" button. Click the "Accept and download" button to agree to the terms. The beta build will download on your machine and open an installer. Follow the on-screen prompts to successfully install the beta. Chromium Edge will then open on your machine. You'll be asked to consent to Microsoft auto-updates and diagnostic data collection. From there, Chromium Edge in beta will walk you through setting up your browser.

That's it!

Note: To be extra safe, you should only download and install this beta on your secondary computer, not your main one.

Yes. You can get expect automatic major updates to the beta every six weeks, as well as periodic minor updates for bug fixes and security.

Microsoft first released Canary and Developer builds of Edge in April 2019, and now it's releasing a more finished beta for all MacOS and Windows users. Microsoft doesn’t have an exact release date for the final consumer version, but it likely won't be ready until early 2020.