Microsoft has created a new mobile app for Android users. Called SMS Organizer, it's designed to auto-sort SMS messages using machine learning.

Technically, the company released the app in India last year, but XDA-Developers noticed it is now live in the US, UK, and Australia. SMS Organizer primarily sorts your SMS messages for you, organising them into separate folders. It's handy if you get a lot of spam messages from retailers, as those will be filtered into a “promotions” folder. Meanwhile, all your actual messages will go int an inbox.

The app also delivers contextual reminders to your inbox for messages related to pertinent information, such as flights and reservations. Other features available include the ability to block senders, archive messages, and star messages. It even works offline, and you can back up all of your SMS messages to a Google Drive account. You'll then be able to restore these messages to another device.

SMS Organizer comes from Microsoft Garage, the company's skunkworks division that works on experimental apps. It is now available to download from the Google Play Store. It's releasing in the UK, US, and Australia, and there's no word if it's coming elsewhere at this time.