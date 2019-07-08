Microsoft has finally shared more details about its "new Windows 1.0" project.

Last week, the Windows team posted a video on Twitter to announce the "all-new" Windows 1.0. The video rewinds through a timeline of Windows logos, before stopping on Windows 1.0, which Microsoft also started using across all its channels. Now, Microsoft has admitted this was all part of a tie-in to celebrate the return of Stranger Things, which is set in 1985, when Windows first launched.

Microsoft has created a Windows 1.11 app that features classic Paint, Write, and the original Windows cmd prompt. More details about this tie-in can be found on Microsoft’s new Stranger Things site or on the Camp Know Where page. (In the third season of Stranger Things, which just debuted, the character Dustin can be seen wearing a 1985 “Camp Know Where” cap with a PC on it.)

Microsoft plans to feature "Camp Know Where" at its stores and online - so kids over 13 can participate in STEM workshops, which start 20 July. Fans will also have the chance to win a Stranger Things collectible arcade cabinet, new Xbox One X, and a 12-month Xbox Game Pass Ultimate membership. Retweet or like the sweepstakes posts on the Xbox Twitter or Facebook to enter.

As for the Windows 1.11 app, to be clear it isn't a full experience, but it is fun nonetheless and includes Easter eggs from Netflix's hit show. You can download it from Microsoft's store. It's free to use and try on your PC. Microsoft described it as "a special edition Windows 10 PC app" that is inspired by Windows 1.0 -- but one that’s been taken over by the Upside Down from Stranger Things.