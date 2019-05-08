  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Apps
    3. >
  3. App news
    4. >
  4. Microsoft app news

How to get Microsoft's Chromium-based Edge browser for Mac now

|
Microsoft How to get Microsoft's Chromium-based Edge browser for Mac now
What is the Pocket-lint daily and how do you get it for free?
What is the Pocket-lint daily and how do you get it for free?

- It's leaked out!

Microsoft announced its new Edge browser was coming to MacOS at Build 2019, and now, download links for the browser have appeared online.

Twitter user WalkingCat spotted official Microsoft download links to both the daily Canary builds of Edge for Mac and the weekly Dev builds of Edge for Mac. The MacOS version of the new Chromium-powered Edge is expected to bring support for Mac keyboard shortcuts, tabs with rounded corners, and support for the Touch Bar with features like media controls and the ability to switch tabs.

Some features, however, are not currently available, such as those new privacy controls announced as well as the new Collections feature at Build 2019. But The Verge said they should be added later for “both the Windows and MacOS builds.”

Microsoft Edge for Mac download links

If you’re a Mac user who is anxious to try Edge for Mac and don't want to wait for the official release, you can download the leaked version of the this browser using the official download links for the Canary and Dev builds below.

Remember, the Canary build will be updated daily and the Dev build will be updated weekly. Also, be sure to exercise caution when downloading or testing builds of software that haven't been officially released.

PopularIn Apps
Google I/O 2019: All the announcements that matter
How to get Microsoft's Chromium-based Edge browser for Mac now
Google Duplex: How the incoming Google Assistant tech helps you do more
What is Google Maps AR navigation and how do you use it?
How to get the Android Q beta on your phone right now
Google's next-gen Assistant will be on-device, much faster and much more powerful