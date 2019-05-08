Microsoft announced its new Edge browser was coming to MacOS at Build 2019, and now, download links for the browser have appeared online.

Twitter user WalkingCat spotted official Microsoft download links to both the daily Canary builds of Edge for Mac and the weekly Dev builds of Edge for Mac. The MacOS version of the new Chromium-powered Edge is expected to bring support for Mac keyboard shortcuts, tabs with rounded corners, and support for the Touch Bar with features like media controls and the ability to switch tabs.

Some features, however, are not currently available, such as those new privacy controls announced as well as the new Collections feature at Build 2019. But The Verge said they should be added later for “both the Windows and MacOS builds.”

If you’re a Mac user who is anxious to try Edge for Mac and don't want to wait for the official release, you can download the leaked version of the this browser using the official download links for the Canary and Dev builds below.

Remember, the Canary build will be updated daily and the Dev build will be updated weekly. Also, be sure to exercise caution when downloading or testing builds of software that haven't been officially released.