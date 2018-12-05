Microsoft to ditch Edge for new Chromium based browser

Microsoft is reportedly working on a new web browser that will replace Edge for Windows 10 users.

Codenamed "Anaheim", the new browser is said to built around Chromium, the open source project originally developed by Google. This will mean Microsoft is ditching its own EdgeHTML.

The new browser will effectively work like Google Chrome, therefore, plus many other lesser known browsers.

Sources told Windows Central that the new browser will become the default on Windows 10, although it is not known whether Microsoft will continue with the Edge branding or use something completely different.

The current Edge browser has been criticised since launch. It was designed to be fast and secure but it originally struggled to represent websites at their best and still remains less intuitive than Chrome to this day.

So it should come as no surprise that Microsoft is looking to its main rival for inspiration.

It is unlikely that Edge on Android and iOS will change much though. The mobile version uses different rendering engines specific to those platforms and Anaheim is more seen as a PC browser solution.

We should find out more on the project early 2019, claims Windows Central. We'll keep 'em peeled.