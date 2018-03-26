Like Microsoft Edge? Now you can use it on iPad and Android tablets

Microsoft unveiled a beta version of Edge for iOS and Android phones last year, followed by making it officially available in November. Now, it's releasing the browser for everyone using an iPad or Android tablet.

Microsoft's mobile strategy over the past couple years has been all about developing quirky-yet-useful apps for competing platforms, such as this handy iOS app for the blind. But it's also actively bringing over many of its own services, including Office and Cortana. And with today's announcement, Microsoft has launched yet another one of its services for iOS and Android: Edge, for iPad and Android tablet owners.

You don't need to be a beta tester or sign-up to get special access. Microsoft has essentially just scaled up the interface, so it can be used on a larger screen. Features like “continue on PC” are available - as are options to change from a light to a dark theme. The app will sync with the Edge browser on your desktop, so you can easily move from a Windows 10 machine to your iOS or Android phone or tablet.

Although you can pick up where you left off, use your bookmarks, and access a built-in QR code reader, Microsoft hasn’t included iOS 11 split screen support, so you can’t run the browser alongside another app. Passwords can be accessed from Edge on Windows 10 to iPad and Android tablets, however, even the reading list feature is supported. Other than that, Edge on your tablet is the same as it is on phones.

Microsoft Edge for iOS and Android is now available in Apple's App Store and Google Play Store, respectively. It's free to download and use.