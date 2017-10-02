Microsoft just killed Groove Music, but it also partnered with Spotify
- Goodbye, Grove Music
- Hello, Spotify
Microsoft is ending Groove Music.
Two years ago, Microsoft rebranded its Xbox Music streaming service to Groove Music. Now, Microsoft is retiring Groove Music and will stop selling Groove Music passes, which means subscribers will get a pro-rated refund once the service is discontinued on 31 December. Going forward, Microsoft has announced it will partner with Spotify.
After 2017, Microsoft’s Groove Music app will no longer support streaming music or the ability to purchase and download songs. However, because Microsoft is partnering with Spotify, Groove Music subscribers will be able to easily move their playlists over to Spotify, thanks to an update to the Groove Music app for Windows 10 users next week.
- Xbox One X: Release date, price, specs and everything you need to know
- Microsoft will show where mixed reality is headed at 3 October event
Microsoft said Windows Insiders will get early access this week (so, early October 2017). Anyway, Microsoft will now recommend that Windows users try Spotify if they want to stream music, which is huge for Spotify. Check out Pocket-lint's guide here for more information Spotify and how the free tier differences from the paid tier.
