20 amazing illustrations created using only Microsoft Paint

We covered recently how Microsoft came very close to killing off the legendary software that is MS Paint in favour of their new 3D version. In order to pay tribute to the great bit of kit that's been around for decades, we've been on the hunt for the best artworks created with spray cans and splodges.

During our hunt, we came across the works of Pat Hines AKA Captain Redblood. A superb artist who uses MS Paint to create some real masterpieces. Hines has been working with Microsoft's paint program for over 10 years. He says his passion evolved from simple doodles with a mouse while working an overnight job all those years ago.

Since then his skills and talents have increased somewhat and he's moved through various styles that have included everything from movie posters to comic book covers.

This work, entitled "red shirts" is a reimagining of Hines' childhood. The Boston Youth Cleanup Corps were known for their bright red shirts and hard work on the streets of Boston.

The intricacy of this image and the level of detail is incredible and shows what a steady hand Hines must have. Right down to the colouring of the butterfly, the registration on the car's number plate and the casually smoking teens.

A simple portrait of a young boy (a son of Hines' friend) shows the surprising power of MS Paint and the level of detail that's possible when you have a steady hand and a keen eye.

An intricate painting of the street where Hines grew up in West Roxbury, Boston. We were impressed by the lighting and the colouring of this piece.

As well as being a whizz in MS Paint, Hines is also an ace at designing comic book covers.

Taking some artistic license, which is only fair when you're so talented, Hines based this image on a passage from Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows by J.K. Rowling. He included characters that shouldn't have been there but added a new twist to the story that wasn't there before.

Inspired by Forest Gump, this image features Lieutenant Dan fighting the mighty ocean. We're impressed by the level of detail in the spray coming off the waves.

Another scene from Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows by J.K. Rowling. This painting is one of the only images by Hines to use some Photoshop tweaks (he used it to slant the text on the graves) but otherwise is painstakingly created, pixel-by-pixel in MS Paint.

A hand painted scene from Ferris Bueller's Day Off where a red Ferrari is caught jumping through the air at 100mph. One of Hines' favourite films and an iconic scene superbly recreated in MS Paint.

This painting represents Hines' ultimate fantasy team up with Hellboy's Professor Bruttenholm, Indiana Jones and Harry Potter's Albus Dumbledore combining forces to fight the evil Nazis and wizard Grindlewald. This scene reminds us of Wolfenstein 3D with pixelated graphics and a Nazi castle full of baddies.

A hand-drawn portrait of a couple on their wedding day. This image took over two weeks to complete with at least two hours a day being spent on adding colours to every pixeled square to create the finished work.

Another comic book cover from Hines collection of comics. This is from the special edition of "Camp Redblood and The Essential Revenge" a book packed full of monsters and inadequate heroes on a foul-mouthed summertime adventure.

Another scene from "Camp Redblood and The Essential Revenge" shows the detailed illustration of Hines' comic book and the level of effort he puts into every work he creates.

Every arachnophobe's worst nightmare, a spider on the loose while driving. We're impressed by the blurring effects in the background to highlight the speed of the chasing vehicle.

The Microsoft legend that is Bill Gates incredibly represented by the most well-known paint program he and his team created.

Another scene from Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows captures the shining light of the doe.

Another frame from Hines' comic book "Camp Redblood and the Essential Revenge" shows the group approaching the spooky tunnel of death. Here Hines demonstrates his ability to even create a fog effect in MS Paint. Perhaps the software is more powerful than any of us realised.

Hines submitted this painting to the "Art Awakens" fan art contest. Here Hines creates a Star Wars poster-like piece of artwork inspired by the designs of Drew Struzan.

An image from Hines' comic book shows a number of characters with incredible detail right down to the grass and cracked paving slabs below their feet. Work like this must have taken Hines hours to complete but show an impressive dedication to intricate detail.

The Camp Redblood team a captured in terrible peril above a very blue waterfall. Hine works with a variety of colours and demonstrates a skillful ability in any hue.

This image was a created in a moment when Hines was feeling like working on something more abstract. Here even the glow of stars in the night's sky is carefully captured with a level of detail usually unseen in MS Paint.

Other works of Hines are available to see on both Facebook and Deviantart: