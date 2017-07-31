25 awesome album covers recreated in MS Paint

Microsoft Paint is one of the wonders of the Microsoft operating system and a piece of bundled software that's been around since the very first version of Windows in 1985.

More recently, news appeared to spread that Microsoft was killing off MS Paint in the upcoming update to Windows 10 (the Autumn Creators Update). Then, after a mild internet uproar, we learnt that the company wasn't ending support for Paint after all, just moving it to the Windows Store - probably in an effort to encourage people to start using the company's Paint 3D app instead.

To pay homage to one of the most basic, but possibly most used bits of free creative software ever to grace a computer, we've scoured the web to find a selection of fantastic images themselves created to pay tribute to something - great album art.

Relish in the glory that is MS Paint artwork!

"All Eyez on Me" was the fourth and final studio album by Tupac Shakur (aka 2Pac) released before his death in 1996. An award-winning album that sold half a million copies in the first week of release, topping multiple charts. Here we see it faithfully recreated in its full glory thanks to MS Paint.

Flick of the Switch is the ninth studio album by rock legends AC/DC originally released in 1983. For fans of the band and the album, this homage to the artwork will strike a chord as the original album cover itself could easily have been created in MS Paint too.

Arrested Development's debut album released to widespread critical acclaim in 1992 and garnered awards from the NAACP Image Award for Outstanding for New Artist and the Soul Train Music Award for Best Rap Album. This album brought Southern hip-hop to the mainstream and was seen as essentially the beginning of its popularity.

This re-creation in MS Paint is actually surprisingly close to the original cover and well done too.

Another tribute to a classic album from a ground-breaking group. Here we see tribute paid to the third album from hip-hop group Beastie Boys which was originally released in 1992. The original album art was reasonably simple and this re-imagining in MS Paint is surprisingly close to it.

Perhaps the most well-known album cover of all time, Abbey Road by The Beatles was the band's 11th album released in 1969. The album featured a photograph of the members of the band walking over a pedestrian crossing outside Abbey Road Studios. This art is perhaps the most iconic depiction of the group and the album it supports is also their best-selling.

In the MS Paint recreation, Lennon, Starr, McCartney, and Harrison are painted by hand crossing the famous road. This depiction even features the cigarette in Paul McCartney's hand that was famously airbrushed out by several US poster companies.

In 1993, Icelandic musician Björk released her debut album imaginatively titled "Debut". Björk's first album achieved widespread critical acclaim in the music industry and remains her best-selling album to date.

The simple artwork featured the artist in a prayer-like pose looking at the camera. Here the MS Paint artist has recreated the image, but added a touch of colour and glamour to her jumper. The new version also appears to include tears coming from her eyes, but the colour also appeared in the album art - we assume as part of her makeup.

Bruce Springsteen's seventh rock album managed to produce no less than seven top-10 hit singles and went on to become one of the highest-selling records of all time. A simple piece of album artwork was simply recreated in this classic piece of MS Paint mastery and we're sure that Bruce Springsteen would approve.

Another classically endearing homage to an award-winning debut album - this one, was rather appropriately released on music label "Portrait" and captures a young Cyndi Lauper strutting her funky stuff.

This iconic image of music legend David Bowie sees him with a lightning bolt painted across his face and is regarded as one of his most well-known images of him throughout the world.

The album itself also appeared on Rolling Stone's list of the 500 greatest albums of all time and was held in high regards by critics when it was originally released in 1973.

Here we see heavy metal legends Iron Maiden having the MS Paint treatment with the group's debut album artwork being faithfully recreated with surprising accuracy. An excellent tribute to the album that shot Iron Maiden to heavy metal fame.

Widely regarded as one of the greatest debut albums in the history of rock music, "You are experienced" was the first album by the Jimi Hendrix Experience originally released in 1967.

This tribute to the album cover is based on the alternative cover later released in America which boasted far brighter and bolder colours than the original.

The seventh studio album of American rock band Kiss, saw all four members of the band captured in their iconic face paints and was actually a collage of photos taken during a session. The MS Paint version is somewhat scarier than the original, but just as colourful and easily recognisable.

The album cover of Led Zepplin's self-titled Debut album actually featured a photograph of the 1937 Hindenburg disaster and sees the airship caught in a fiery explosion. This iconic image also appeared on a great deal of the band's later merchandise and can be seen here in this MS Paint tribute to the release.

The eighth studio album by electronic music band Kraftwerk sees the band members depicted in green pixels on the screen of a Hazeltine 1500. We're glad computers don't look like this anymore, but we're impressed by the recreation this MS Paint artist managed to pull off.

The 1982 release of the King of Pop's sixth studio album "Thriller" saw him appearing on the cover in a white suit. This album was said to help Jackson break down racial barriers in pop-music at the time and help propel him to stardom that included appearances on MTV and a meeting with US President Ronald Regan.

It was also the last album cover to feature him with his natural skin colour as his later health issues caused a transformation in his skin colour. The MS Paint tribute appears to cast a sadness over Jackson's face that wasn't there in the original photography.

2004 studio album by Morrissey sees him wielding a Tommy gun and was released by the appropriately named record label "Attack". Here, the MS Paint recreation even shows the singer's stubble and furrowed brow. We're impressed by the attention to detail, if nothing else.

Grunge rock band Nirvana surprised the world and disproved the critics with its successful release of its second album Nevermind which saw surprise success and was later ranked high on various lists of the greatest albums of all time.

The iconic baby swimming, apparently enthralled by money on a fishing line can be seen wonderfully recreated here in MS Paint.

This album cover by Pink Floyd shows the dramatic refraction of light through a prism which some have pointed out is incorrect, but is nevertheless iconic and inspiring.

Our MS Paint artist faithfully, if messily, recreated the image here as a tribute to the band and its art.

1976 debut album by the Ramones captures the punk rock band leaning up against a wall. This impressive recreation is actually impressively close to the original.

Another hip-hop classic lovingly recreated in Paint. Here group members Darryl McDaniels (D.M.C) and Joseph Simmons (Run) appear on the cover of the group's debut album. The original image was black and white so perhaps easier to design in the program than others on our list.

Alternative rock band Sonic Youth's sixth album featured a cartoon style LP artwork which is impressively redrawn here right down to the words written on the right explaining the frame.

Debut self-titled album the American rock legends "The Doors" was said to be one of the main albums central to the progression of psychedelic rock. The image captures the band members and is neatly repainted, curly hair, spotty ties and all by this MS Paint artist.

Here we see a fitting tribute to the third album by Van Halen which was the first of the group's work to feature compositions written solely by the band.

This bit of art would be easily recognisable to any of their fans and seems a fitting if simple homage to the group's legend.

The album cover for Velvet Underground's "The Velvet Underground & Nico" is distinct as it features an Andy Warhol print of a banana. The original releases included a sticker telling listeners to "peel slowly and see" where the skin of the banana could be removed to reveal a skin-coloured banana underneath.

Andy Warhol's pop-art was often so simple that this tribute created in MS Paint could easily be mistaken for the real thing.

Perhaps this tribute is closer to representing the name of the album rather than the actual artwork as it looks more like an elephant in a room than two band members. Saying that, The White Stripes are an alternative rock band, so perhaps this is just an alternative take on their artwork.