Microsoft Build 2019: How to watch and what to expect

Most tech companies hold developer conferences, and Microsoft is no exception.

Every year, Microsoft spends a couple days trying to bring developers and software engineers into its fold with a developer conference called Build. While at the conference, the company typically also announces updates for its services and platforms - whether that be Windows 10, Office 365, or the Azure cloud computing platform. Here all the major updates we expect at Build 2019.

Build is Microsoft's annual developer conference. It typically lasts about four days, and starts in May. The first day is live-streamed and features the most consumer-facing announcements, while the other days are for developers and feature training sessions that can also be viewed online.

For instance, last year on day one, Microsoft unveiled its “Your Phone” app for Windows 10. Microsoft also announced a new “mixed reality” tool. called Microsoft Layout, so you could design and visualise real spaces in either Microsoft HoloLens or a virtual reality headset. Microsoft further revealed it partnered with DJI to create a drone SDK for Windows 10 to enable full flight control and data transfer to Windows 10 PCs.

Lastly, Microsoft gave a demo of its Alexa and Cortana integration, revealed Kinect is moving to the cloud, and showed off "meeting room" - a prototype hardware meant to make meetings and conferences more manageable.

Microsoft has already announced the official dates for Build 2019. This year, it will be held from 6 May to 8 May in Seattle at the Washington State Convention Center. In other words, the conference is happening the same time as Google’s I/O developer conference, which starts 7 May.

Microsoft usually live-streams its keynote. We will update this post when the 2019 live stream goes live. Microsoft might also post session videos from the conference on this Microsoft site.

You can watch the 2018 livestream from here on YouTube.

Honestly, little is known about what Microsoft will announce on day one.

However, during the four-day conference, you can expect sessions that will span the full breadth of Microsoft's product roadmap, from Office to Azure and many other software services. The company has already released a partial schedule for the event, and it features 123 sessions ranging from building Hybrid Cloud apps to Code-free data integration at scale.

Those are very developer-focused topics, admittedly. Consumers will likely want to hear more about Windows Lite, Chromium-powered Edge, PWAs and Windows Core OS, the next Windows 10 update coming later this year, and so on. We just don't know yet if those will be covered.

Stay tuned to Pocket-lint's Microsoft hub for what's next at Build 2019.