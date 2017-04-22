This leak shows Microsoft finally plans to take on Chromebooks

Microsoft has an event scheduled next month, and it could take the stage to unveil its version of a Google Chromebook.

The company is also expected to debut its Windows 10 Cloud operating system at the 2 May event in New York City. Reports have claimed it will introduce the software alongside its own hardware, and now, thanks to internal Microsoft document obtained by Windows Central, it appears as though Microsoft's new hardware will be low-end devices that can compete with Google’s cloud-focused Chromebook laptops.

The Microsoft document details the minimum hardware specifications for “Windows 10 Cloud performance". The chart includes decent specs like 4GB of RAM, a quad-core Celeron or better processor, either 32GB or 64GB of storage - the kind of specs you'd find in a Chromebook. Microsoft is also pitching an "all-day" battery life and seems to be targeting students, something Google does with Chromebooks.

Other rumours have claimed Microsoft has developed a clamshell design for a low-priced laptop. Could this be the Windows 10 Cloud-powered hardware it is expected to unveil in a few weeks? Looks like we'll have to wait to see.