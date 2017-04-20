Microsoft will now release major Windows 10 updates twice a year

Microsoft has announced a “predictable twice-per-year feature" update schedule for Windows 10.

After revealing last year that it had two big updates to Windows 10 planned to released in 2017, the first of which is the Creators Update that recently shipped, the company has now promised to majorly update Windows 10 twice a year, each year. The updates will arrive in March and September and will be serviced and supported for 18 months, Microsoft committed on Thursday.

Interestingly, it specifically said Windows 10, rather than Windows in general, which suggests the company thinks Windows 10 will be around forever. That shouldn't surprise Windows devotees, however, since Microsoft's Jerry Nixon made headlines in 2015 when he referred to Windows 10 as "the last version of Windows". So, does this officially mean we should never expect a Windows 11?

Keep in mind Microsoft hasn’t even announced what the next major Windows 10 update is called, but it has already started allowing Windows Insiders to test software codenamed Redstone 3. We also know that the next Windows 10 update will include power throttling for background apps, people integration into the taskbar, and maybe even some "Project Neon" design changes.

We should learn more about the next update, which we now know will arrive in September, at Microsoft’s Build conference in May.