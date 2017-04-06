Windows 10 Creators Update: You can get it now and here's how

Although Microsoft already announced a launch date for its next major update to Windows 10, it's decided to let users grab it sooner.

Microsoft will officially start its multi-stage rollout of the Windows 10 Creators Update starting on 11 April, but if you’re excited and want it sooner, you can now manually download it through the Update Assistant. Microsoft already announced it would allow Windows 10 users to install the new version of the OS early. Keeping its word, the company has launched the upgrade a week prior to its official release.

Here's what you need to know about the Creators Update and how to get it now, before the official release.

Since mid 2015, we've had Windows 10 in our lives. Microsoft has taken a more step-by-step update stance with Windows 10, delivering "cumulative updates" about once a year, beginning with 2016's Anniversary Update, and now, the Creators Update. Starting 11 April, Microsoft will roll out the free-to-download Creators Update, and it brings a variety of new features, including a 3D-focused Paint app.

Anyone with a device running a licensed version of Windows 10 is eligible to install the Creators Update. Go here to view the specifics on Windows 10's hardware requirements.

Microsoft announced in a blog post that it would make the update available as a manual upgrade about a week prior to the official release. So, starting 5 April, all you have to do is go here to download the Update Assistant (if you don’t already have it), and then follow the on-screen instructions to update. It downloads a disc image (ISO file) that can be used to install Windows 10 - and it should be straightforward.

No problem. After 11 April, when the update is "officially" ready for your device, you'll receive a notification asking you to review your privacy settings before downloading the update.

Check out Microsoft's blog post for more details.

If you're already in Microsoft's Insider Program, now is a good time to to stop receiving builds. Go to the Windows Insider Program section of the Settings app. You'll be asked if Windows should "Keep giving me builds until the next Windows release." Select that if you want to continue to test previews of cumulative updates until 11 April. After that, your system will revert to receiving stable updates.

It's free to be Windows Insider, and as one, you get to test future Windows updates before they roll out to the public. If any of you want to become an Windows Insider, just go to Microsoft’s Windows Insider website, sign into your Microsoft account, and click Get Started.