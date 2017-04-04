Microsoft's new camera app uses AI to offer up Snapchat-style effects

Microsoft quietly released a new app on April Fools' Day, and no, it isn't a prank app. You can download and use it.

It's actually just a "fun camera app" for iOS devices, the company says, and it's currently featured in the the “New apps we love” section of the Apple App Store, as noted by TechCrunch. Called Sprinkles, it's aimed at self-loving teens of the Snapchat era. It offers a variety of editing tools like stickers, emoji, and captions, but it also leverages Microsoft’s machine learning and artificial intelligence capabilities.

With such technology working behind the scenes, Sprinkles can do things like detect faces, suggest captions and stickers, and determine your age, emotion, and even celebrity look-a-like. This isn't the first time Microsoft has experimented with selfie apps; last year, it introduced an app, called Selfie, naturally, which essentially auto-airbrushes your photos while taking into account factors like age, gender, and skin tone.

Sprinkles is a little different, however, in that it goes after the Snapchat crowd. Once it generates suggestions, you just swipe, like you can do with Snapchat filters, to enable them, or you can add custom text with emojis. If you're sad, Sprinkles may suggest a scowling face with the caption "turn that frown upside down", or if it's a Monday, it may include some joke about it being a Monday.

Microsoft Sprinkles is a free download on the App Store.