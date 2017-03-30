Microsoft is letting people grab the Creators Update a week early

Although Microsoft already announced a launch date for its next major update to Windows 10, it's decided to let users grab it one week earlier.

Microsoft will start its multi-stage rollout of the Windows 10 Creators Update starting on 11 April, but if you’re excited and want it sooner, you can manually download it on 5 April. The company said in a blog post that it will make the Creators Update available through its Update Assistant. You just have to be using a licensed version of Windows 10 to be eligible to install it a week ahead of the official rollout.

Microsoft explained:

"For the those of you who are eager to get the Creators Update right away, you will be able to initiate the update manually, starting on April 5th, via Update Assistant. This option is intended for advanced users on devices running a licensed version of Windows 10."

Keep in mind you can have access to the public Creators Update build right now via the Windows Insider program. We recommend just waiting for the update to arrive, or that you grab it manually, but if you're super impatient, go to Microsoft’s Windows Insider website, sign into your Microsoft account, and click Get Started to become a Windows Insider. It's free to join the beta-testing program.

Go here for more information on the Update Assistant and how to manually get the Creators Update a week before the official launch. And if you want to know more about the Creators Update itself, Pocket-lint has a guide on that, too.