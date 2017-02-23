  1. Home
Microsoft reveals another Windows 10 major update will arrive late 2017

Microsoft has quietly confirmed it is working on another Windows 10 update, and it will arrive later this year, following the Creators Update.

The company hinted last summer that it would release two major Windows 10 updates in 2017. We know that the first update is the Creators Update, which is currently being tested by Windows Insiders (aka beta testers), but we haven't heard anything about the second one. Until now. During Microsoft’s Ignite conference in Australia, Microsoft provided a basic timeline for the second Windows 10 update.

OnMSFT spotted a presentation slide that seems to suggest the update will be made available later this year, and it has a “production” date of 2018 for enterprise customers, meaning that's when you can expect businesses to start rolling out the update themselves. Microsoft has not yet announced any features, but keep in mind the Creators Update hasn't even released yet. That's due out in April.

The new People bar feature has been cut from the Creators Update, so it'll probably be folded into the upcoming second update. The second update may also usher in a new "Project Neon" redesign. Expect to hear more about all this at Microsoft's Build 2017 dev conference in May.

You can see the timeline slide in the 23-minute mark, when Microsoft discusses the "two [releases] that we intend in shipping in 2017.” 

