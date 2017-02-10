Microsoft Build ticket registration will open up on Valentine's Day

Microsoft has alerted the media that ticket registration for its upcoming Microsoft Build conference will kick off soon.

In an email, the company said Microsoft Build general registration will open at 9 am PST on 14 February 2017 (otherwise known as Valentine's Day in the US and UK). The annual developers conference is being held from 10 May to 12 May at the Washington State Convention Center in Seattle. It is open to the media, developers, and anyone interested in learning about the "latest vision and direction from Microsoft".

When registration opens, you can go to the Microsoft Build's website to register. Last year, tickets to the conference sold out in record time (about a minute), and the year before that, Microsoft sold out of its allocation of tickets in around 20 minutes. Although ticket pricing increased from $2,095 to $2,195 (about £1,758) last year, it appears as though developers were not at all discouraged from attending.

Developers have to sign-up to a waiting list to try to get tickets. It's unclear how much the tickets will be priced this year, but if you can't swing it, or if you don't cash out in time, Microsoft will live-stream its opening keynote so that people from around the globe can watch in real-time. Pocket-lint will cover the news as it happens, as well.

Microsoft's Windows 10 Creator Update is expected to release in April, so we may hear more information about the rollout at Build 2017.