Windows 10 Creator Update adds picture-in-picture, is feature-complete for April roll out

Two months before the release of the Creators Update, Microsoft has announced a new feature included in the upcoming upgrade.

PC owners who run the Creators Update will get picture-in-picture support. Microsoft is calling the feature “Compact Overlay". It will be available for all app developers making Universal Windows apps, and it'll be available in built-in apps like Movies & TV or Skype. The feature essentially allows you to watch something like a Skype video call in a window that can hover above another window or app you may be using.

Microsoft Windows 10 Creators Update: What’s new?

Microsoft is currently testing Compact Overlay as part of the latest Windows 10 build 15031, which the company made available for fast ring insiders on 8 February. Microsoft also revealed Wednesday that Windows 10 Creators Update is feature-complete, meaning all of the new features are finished - apart from any bugs that may be found - for the update's official release coming to consumers this spring.

Microsoft will make the Windows 10 Creators Update available to new and existing PCs in April.

