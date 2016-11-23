Microsoft's classic Solitaire Windows game now out for Android and iOS

Microsoft has taken a classic Windows game and made it available for Android and iPhone users.

The new app, called Microsoft Solitaire Collection, includes five different Solitaire game modes: Klondike, Spider, FreeCell, Pyramid, and Tripeaks. It also offers daily challenges for players in all modes, with four levels of difficulty daily. Solitaire is basically a card game played by one person, and the object is to use up all the cards by forming particular arrangements and sequences.

Microsoft has also included the ability to play with friends and earn achievements through Xbox Live. All you have to do is sign in with your Microsoft account. You can continue playing on any Windows 10 or iOS device, too, because your progress and data will be saved in the cloud.

Android and iOS users have long had access to various Solitaire games in their respective app stores, but Microsoft considers its version the "world's number 1" Solitaire game because more than 119 million people have played it on Windows 8 and Windows 10 machines, according to the Verge.

You can now download Microsoft Solitaire Collection from Apple's App Store and Google Play Store. Although the app is free to download, you can buy a premium version for $1.99 to unlock even more features in the app and remove adverts.