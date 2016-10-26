Microsoft announces Surface Studio, an all-in-one PC

Microsoft is live in New York City, where it is unveiling new Surface goods.

After introducing an updated Surface Book laptop, Microsoft announced an all-in-one Surface-branded PC called Surface Studio. This is a new product. It features a 28-inch PixelSense touchscreen with a 3:2 aspect ratio and 192 PPI. Microsoft described the LCD monitor as the thinnest ever built, at 12.5mm, and said it has 13.5 million pixels, which is 63 percent more than a 4K TV.

The display is TrueColor, Microsoft explained, because it wanted to "render the deepest reds possible". Microsoft also built true scale into this thing, meaning 1 inch on the screen is 1 inch in real life, meaning there's no more need to print-preview your documents. The Surface Studio has a forged aluminium enclosure and chrome arms, which Microsoft said "completely fade into the background".

Surface Studio's unprecedented versatility adjusts to every step of your creative process. #MicrosoftEvent pic.twitter.com/gaPUzofTNH — Surface (@surface) October 26, 2016

You can push the top of the display and it folds down, almost flat, making the PC essentially a giant-sized Surface tablet. Other specs include 32GB of memory, a 2TB hybrid drive, and GeForce 980M. There's also a built-in mic array, so you can talk to Cortana from across the room, and a HD camera at the top that supports Windows Hello. And only one cable comes out the back to power it all.

Because the Surface Studio has a zero-gravity hinge, with 80 parts and custom-tuned spring, there's a 20-degree drafting angle. It's 13-pound display, and it works with Surface Pen as well as a new Surface Dial accessory, which helps with blending and inking. It's an all-new input tool that you can use to rewind what you just did in the Windows Ink workspace, just by spinning the dial.

Introducing Surface Dial, a new tool for the creative process.#MicrosoftEvent pic.twitter.com/qYwD09XCDE — Surface (@surface) October 26, 2016

Of course, the Surface Studio has palm rejection. You can also use the Dial to zoom in on a Word document, and then you can grab the Surface Pen to annotate on the same document. Dial appears to trigger the software radial menu underneath when you place it on top of the Surface Studio. We're imagining Microsoft will need app support to get Dial working throughout Surface Studio.

Microsoft said you can use any Xbox controller with the Surface Studio, too. You can preorder Surface Studio starting 26 October for $2,999. It's unclear if Dial is included, and if not, how much it'll cost.