Windows 10 Anniversary Update: What's new with the lock screen?

Sometimes you want to do something quick on your computer, like play music, but you don’t want to do all of the work.

Well, with the Windows 10 Anniversary Update that's rolling out now, you don’t even need to unlock your computer to do so. With Cortana’s updated features, saying “Hello Cortana” lets her listen to you at your lock screen. Here's everything else that's new with the lock screen.

Let's say you’re in a hurry and can’t remember that one thing you knew you’d forget. If you told Cortana to remember the address of a party, for example, you can say “Hey Cortana, what is the address of the party?” and she will remind you without needing to unlock your computer.

If you’re sitting across the room and need a reminder of what appointments you have, yell Cortana and she will list them off. Cortana has basically become a personal assistant that you don’t need to pay. Cortana needs permission to be available while your device is locked and also to access your calendar, email, messages, and Power BI data while it is locked.

To allow all this, select Cortana in the taskbar next to the Start menu, then go to settings, which is the gear button toward the bottom left, and scroll down to Lock screen. With the ability to use Cortana at the lock screen, so many things can be accomplished in seconds without having to wait for a computer or laptop to unlock and load just to play music or set a rich reminder.

If you have a subscription to Groove, the music app on Windows 10, you don’t even need to unlock your device to play music. While at your lock screen, ask Cortana to play rock music or even a certain artist, and she will begin to play that music for you. Music controls, such as pause, play, and skip, also now appear on the lock screen for currently-playing music.

Windows Hello, a feature that was previously only available at the lock screen, uses your face or fingerprint to identify you and unlock your device. It's now available for apps in the Windows Store and also for the Windows Store. The security system can be used while making purchases in Windows apps and to unlock accounts across your device instead of needing to remember passwords for 30 different log-ins.

To change options and set up Windows Hello, go to Settings > Accounts > and Sign-in options. Older devices may not be compatible with Windows Hello.