Windows 10 Anniversary Update: How has the taskbar changed?

There are a few tweaks in the taskbar, and many of these improvements will make working on your device much easier, as you'll no longer have to dig for anything, with much of what you need being a mouse-click away.

Here's what's new in the taskbar, thanks to the Anniversary Update.

With the new update, all Windows Store apps now have a badge. This makes it so those apps can display the number of notifications you have, like from Facebook and Twitter, and it's meant to give you the ability to see your notifications and alerts at a glance.

This is one of the few new features that comes enabled with the update, but you can always disable it if you don’t like the numbers cluttering your taskbar. To do this, along with any other changes you want to make to your taskbar, go to Settings > Personalisation > and taskbar. Another way of getting there is by right-clicking on the taskbar and selecting settings.

Even though the taskbar doesn’t have a different look, there are a few features that you have the ability to change. You can always pin and unpin apps from your taskbar, but a new feature now lets you hide the taskbar when entering tablet mode. You can also hide the taskbar in desktop mode. To enable either of these features, just go to the taskbar Settings page.

You can also change the colour of your taskbar, which will also change the colour of your Start menu and Action Center. The colour you choose as your accent colour will be the one that shows up on all three of these, along with many other windows throughout your device.

As part of the taskbar, the Action Center also received a number of updates. It was moved to the end of the taskbar - in the right corner of the screen next to the time and date.

With how you receive notifications from apps now, the Action Center takes them all and puts them in one place to view. Also, the Anniversary Update introduces app badges for notifications, and you can view these in the Action Center as well as across the system. The notifications and alerts from apps, such as Facebook, Twitter, Outlook, and other Windows Store apps, all go to the Action Center, along with the notifications from other things you have enabled on your device, like alerts from your phone or other devices connected through Cortana.

In the past, if you wanted to change the source of your audio output, it was a pain finding the buried setting. Now, all it takes is clicking the volume button and choosing from the devices you have connected.

The Windows 10 Anniversary Update makes setting appointments and reminders much quicker and richer, and it's also much easier to see what you have going on during a particular day. To look at today’s schedule, select the time and date, and that'll open up the calendar with the day’s scheduled events. If you don't want to see your agenda, you can choose the “Hide agenda” button.