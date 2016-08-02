Windows 10 Anniversary Update: How has the Start menu changed?

With the first major update to Windows 10, Microsoft has made a number of changes that will affect the way you use your devices. What has been done to the Start menu will make finding anything on your computer easier and convenient.

Before the Windows 10 Anniversary Update, for example, a list of your apps was buried in the Start menu and a pain to get to and find. With the new update however, an alphabetical list is immediately visible once the Start menu is opened. Here's everything that's new with the Start menu.

As we said, an apps list view is now accessible on the left in the Start menu (between the new hamburger menu on the far left and tiles on the far right, instead of buried as it was before). It's a simple change - but one that makes it much quicker to access your apps. There are even handy sections in the list view that display recently-added and most-used apps.

You'll now see a hamburger menu on the left within the Start menu. This gives users the ability to have shortcuts to folders, such as Downloads and Documents, in your Start menu. Adding these shortcuts, which appear above the power button, can be done by going to Settings > Personalisation > and Start. There are 10 options you can enable here, all of which make finding files on your computer much easier. The options start with file explorer and then go down to folders, like documents, downloads, music, pictures, and videos folders.

The other folders available that can be added to the hamburger menu are homegroup, network, and personal folder. Homegroup is a folder which is shared throughout the local network, giving users the ability to share resources across multiple devices. The network folder takes you to the folder and shows information about the devices on your network and the router you are connected to. The personal folder shows you all of the folders on your computer like contacts, favourites, and desktop.

If you have a hard time telling these apart from the designs for each, since they are all fairly small, you can click on the three-line button above all of these to reveal the name of each, beginning with your profile and going down to power.

Nothing has really changed with the metro-style tiles on the right. There is still a scroll bar to move down and see more of the style that Windows 8 ushered, but it is a much smaller feature than before. By dragging the right side of the start menu to the right, it expands the size of the menu, showing the Play and Explore section on the far right instead of part of the scroll down. This can feature apps related to Xbox, television and movie apps, etc.

The Windows 10 Anniversary Update also adds badges across the system, including in the live tiles in the Start menu. These can be, for example, an email number notification on the Mail app. Badges will disappear across the system when you click on them and open apps.

If you were a fan of the Windows 8 tile theme, you can still use it on your computer by entering tablet mode. The quickest way to turn tablet mode on is by going to the Action menu in the bottom right corner and clicking on the tile. If you try this and don’t like it, doing the exact same thing will turn tablet mode off, and then you’re back to where you were.