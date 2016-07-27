Microsoft Pix app uses AI to help you take better pictures on iPhone

Microsoft has launched a new app for iPhone that promises to help you take better pictures than you can with Apple's already good camera app.

Called Microsoft Pix, the app, which is described as a "smarter camera app", uses a number of "machine learning" techniques to work out the best picture you've taken and present that one to you instead. Not only will it choose the best out of a burst of photos, but it uses artificial intelligence to improve photos by adjusting camera settings and automatically enhancing your photos.

According to the company, Microsoft Pix is a bit like "having a pro photographer in your phone", but in real terms, it works by using a number of different tricks, such as taking pictures before and after you press the shutter to help capture the moment, and it constantly analyses the scene to adjust for things like ISO and exposure. It also prioritises settings to ensure people look their best.

Microsoft Pix, which is free to download and use, offers automatic enhancements features that improve focus, colour, and exposure if the camera spots people in a photo. You can also compare the enhanced photos to the original. There's even a feature similar Apple's Live Photos, where you can create live images by stitching burst frames together into a single video.

Check out Microsoft Pix's website to learn more about other features. The new app is now available in Apple's App Store.