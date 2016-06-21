This Microsoft video shows what Chrome does to a laptop battery

If you're like us, you have a love-hate relationship with Chrome.

Google's web browser is fast, secure, and loaded with powerful features - so, naturally, it's one of the most popular browsers today. However, it's becoming clear that it isn't exactly the most efficient browser available. There's a lot of anecdotal evidence online as well as some tests that show Chrome has a negative effect on your laptop's battery life.

But nothing has driven that message home better than a new battery test video by Microsoft. The Redmond-based company wanted to prove that its Edge browser lasts longer than other browsers when used specifically for video playback and basic surfing. In Microsoft's video, for instance, Chrome lasted 4 hours and 19 minutes during a streaming video test.

Microsoft Edge, on the other hand, lasted 7 hours and 22 minutes. The test also showed Opera and Firefox use more battery than Edge when playing video, opening sites, scrolling articles, opening new tabs, etc. To further show how Edge offers lower overall power consumption, Microsoft published data it collected from "millions" of Windows 10 PCs.

Keep in mind most people don't watch web video for hours on end, so Microsoft's battery test video is a little extreme. Also, Microsoft conducted this test using Surface Books, and we suspect browser efficiency varies by hardware.

Still, it's obvious Google should do more to improve Chrome's efficiency.