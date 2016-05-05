Free Windows 10 downloads finishing soon: How to get it before you pay

All good things must come to an end.

Microsoft launched Windows 10 last summer, and when it did, the company made Windows users an offer they couldn't refuse: reserve a free copy of the software for your PC, and upgrade from Windows 7 or Windows 8/8.1 at no cost. Well, that was a limited-time offer. Microsoft has confirmed that Windows users who haven't upgraded yet will soon have to pay up.

"The free upgrade offer to Windows 10 was a first for Microsoft, helping people upgrade faster than ever before. And time is running out. The free upgrade offer will end on 29 July and we want to make sure you don’t miss out. After 29 July, you’ll be able to continue to get Windows 10 on a new device, or purchase a full version of Windows 10 Home for $119,” said Microsoft's Yusuf Mehdi.

Keep in mind if you've already grabbed your free copy of Windows 10, you will still get the Windows 10 Anniversary Update that is due to arrive this summer. But if you haven't upgraded yet, you will need to pay for Windows 10 and future updates. There’s plenty of time to upgrade at no cost, however. Pocket-lint has detailed exactly how to do update below.

Microsoft announced that its free Windows 10 upgrade offer will end 29 July 2016. After that date, Windows 10 Home will cost $119.

In order to take advantage of the free Windows 10 upgrade offer, ensure Windows Updates is enabled from inside the Control Panel on your device.

From there, watch for your notification to upgrade. You can always check your upgrade status in the Get Windows 10 app. Alternatively, you can manually start the Windows 10 update process from here. Pocket-lint also offers this post with more details about the free Windows 10 upgrade, or you can check out Microsoft's FAQ page for help with upgrading to Windows 10.

Microsoft's Bryan Roper published the video below to warn Windows users that the free Windows 10 upgrade offer is ending soon - and to share the top 10 reasons why he thinks you should upgrade to Windows 10 before 29 July: