Microsoft’s Windows Phone keyboard for iPhone is now out

|
After a closed beta earlier this month, the Microsoft Garage team has released Word Flow for iPhone.

The team revealed earlier this year that it is porting the Windows Word Flow phone keyboard to iOS, and later reports claimed it would feature a new one-handed mode that looks sort of fanned out. The Windows 10 Mobile keyboard also has a one-handed mode, but the new iOS keyboard is unique in that it serves up a fan-shaped layout instead.

Microsoft Garage churns out mobile apps left and right - probably in an attempt to further Microsoft's "cloud first, mobile first" vision. Previously, it released a custom lock screen, a travel companion, and an Android Wear gesture search app. A new video from the team shows that its new Word Flow for iPhone app will let users tap or swipe to type out words.

The app can smartly predict words too. Microsoft also added another feature that allow users to customise keyboard backgrounds with an image of their choice. Elsewhere in the app, users can even track typing speed once Word Flow is granted full access in Settings. Keep in mind the Windows 10 Mobile version is actually baked into Microsoft's OS.

Check out Microsoft's introduction video below to see what the iOS app can do. The app is now free in Apple's App Store.

