Free Windows 10 Anniversary Update coming this summer

Microsoft has announced it will release an "Anniversary Update" this summer, bringing new features to Windows 10 just 8 months after it released.

Boasting over 270 millions users and using over 500 different device designs, Windows 10 is getting a number of features, Microsoft has said, thanks to an upcoming update that was previously dubbed Redstone. Microsoft used its Build developer conference in San Francisco to announce the update but then highlighted Windows Ink, its in-built software for the Pen found on Surface 4.

Windows Ink

Windows 10 will get a dedicated Ink apps workspace that is accessible from the desktop or lock screen. It will let you quickly access your "pen-friendly" apps. The whole idea behind this new feature and others is to better integrate Pen with everyday use of the device, including your fingers. That includes everything from using Pen with a ruler controlled by multi-touch or on a map in Bing to determine distances.

Giving more power to Pen, a number of apps across the platform will get new Windows Ink tools and capabilities - including the ability for users to edit documents in Word by crossing things out with Windows Ink, or using stencils in Adobe apps, letting you get those perfect curves in designs.

Windows Hello

The company confirmed that Windows Hello, a feature that enables you to sign into your device, will now allow users to unlock devices, apps, and protected sites in its Microsoft Edge browser without a password but rather a fingerprint. Microsoft said it is the "first and only browser to natively support biometrics, with supporting sites". It's not yet known which sites will support the update.

Cortana

Microsoft is also announcing that Cortana, its Siri-like assistant, is getting more features, such as the ability to make suggestions throughout the day, like offering to arrange transportation. Cortana will also be available on the lockscreen, so that you won't have to unlock your PC to use the feature. Microsoft will even launch a Cortana Collection in the Windows Store to make easier to find apps that support Cortana.

The Anniversary Update is not only rolling out to PCs but also Xbox One, bringing a universal store, Cortana, and other much-requested features, according to Microsoft, such as background music on the console. It'll also come to Microsoft HoloLens, which has just begun shipping.

Microsoft said that more details will come at E3 in June.