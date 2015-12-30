So, this is a thing now: Microsoft Selfie app

Microsoft made an app just for selfies.

There's no other way to say that. The company's new iOS app, dubbed Microsoft Selfie, naturally, aims to help you get the best shot from your front-facing camera. It can improve colour balance, skin quality, lighting, exposure, noise, and all that sort of stuff. It can even consider your age, gender, and skin tone when making changes.

It can be a little heavy on the airbrushing, but Microsoft included a slider that you can use to specify how much processing you desire before applying the final edits and saving the photo to your camera roll. Microsoft also added features like filters and the ability to manipulate existing photos.

Selfies are everywhere. Thanks to Instagram - and, ya know, social media in general - making the duck face in ideal lighting is a part of everyday life, and so is capturing that moment with your phone. Now, Microsoft wants you use its Selfie app as part of its new 'mobile-first, cloud-first' vision.

Keep in mind this isn't Microsoft's first attempt at taking over your selfies. In 2014, it announced the Lumia Selfie Windows Phone app for the impossibly vain, with the idea that you'd use it to enhance your eyes, slim your face, and whiten your teeth. Microsoft Selfie is slightly different though, and smarter.

There's no word yet if an Android version is in the works, but if you got an iPhone, go download the free app now and see if you can give Kim K a run for her money. It requires iOS 8.0 or later and is compatible with iPad too.