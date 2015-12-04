Microsoft sets dates for Build 2016 conference

We now know when and where the next Build conference will be held.

Build is an annual conference hosted by Microsoft over the course of two days for software and web developers using the Windows platform. Microsoft typically sheds more details on products during a main keynote at the event. For instance, at Build 2015, highlights included Windows 10 and HoloLens.

Build 2015 was held at the Moscone Center in San Francisco from 29 April to 1 May. The Registration fee was $2,095 and opened on 22 January 2015. It "sold out" in under an hour. This year's two-day conference is being held at the same venue in SF but has been moved up to 30 March. It will conclude 1 April.

There's no word yet when registration will open or what will be unveiled during the main keynote. The next big OS release from Microsoft, dubbed Windows 10 Redstone, is expected to be previewed. We might even see an update on HoloLens and some new Microsoft hardware, such as the first Surface Phone.

Go to the official Build site to join Microsoft's mailing list - which will provide you with updates about when you can register for the developer conference.

