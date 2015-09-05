Microsoft Lumia phones lose key camera features

Windows 10 is already available for desktop devices, but we're still waiting with bated breath for the release of Windows 10 for phones. While Microsoft readies that software, it's announced some Lumia apps are getting the axe.

The company said it's been working on a unified camera and photos experience ever since buying Nokia last year, and part of that plan includes developing the Windows 10 Camera and Photo apps and ending support for some Lumia apps designed for Lumia devices running Windows Phone 8.1.

Here's the list of Lumia apps that were pulled the Windows Phone Store this morning: Lumia Storyteller, Lumia Beamer, Photobeamer, and Lumia Refocus. Microsoft said they won't be removed from your devices, but you can longer download them from the store. Also, after 30 October, these app will no longer get updates or offer online services.

Apparently, Lumia Panorama and Video Uploader will continue to work, but they'll no longer receive updates or support. Check out Microsoft's blog post to learn more about how these changes might affect you and your device.

As for Windows 10 for phones, Microsoft has claimed it's coming before the end of the year, while some reports have said it won't be available until November in certain markets.