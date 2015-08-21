Bing's Android app has a new feature that's just like Google Now on Tap

Microsoft has added a new feature described as "snapshots on tap" within it's Bing Search app for Android - and as you might've guessed already, it works very similarly to Google's Now on Tap feature coming with Android Marshmallow this autumn.

Google Now is all about context, but an upcoming "Now on Tap" feature in Android Marshmallow will make it smarter than ever. It enables Google Now to know what you're doing on your smart device so that it can fetch you more information whenever you simply ask or tap your home button. Here's an example of how it works: Listening to a Skrillex song? Ask for his real name.

Google Now will know who you're referring to, then will show you an answer, search results, and related information via a card over the music app you're currently using, and it'll even bring you back to his song. You can read more about the upcoming feature here. It's one of the more exciting features coming to Marshmallow, and it looks as though Microsoft has taken notice.

In an update to Bing's Android app, Microsoft has added "snapshots on tap". You can use it instead of Android's Google Now shortcut. So, swipe up on the home button to launch it, then Bing will scan what's displayed on your screen, and serve up relevant information based on that. If you're watching at a Spectre trailer, for instance, Bing will show Spectre-related search results.

All information is displayed in a Google Now-like card over the app you're currently using, which, again, is a lot like the Now on Tap feature. Watch the video above to "snapshots on tap" in action, or just go download the updated Bing Search for Android app today.