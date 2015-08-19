We've only just got Windows 10 and Microsoft has announced the next update already

Windows 10 has only been available to PC owners for a few weeks but Microsoft is already planning for the next big update. It's even revealed a couple of the main features a new version will offer.

When it devised Windows 10, the software giant wanted to create a system that wouldn't need a complete refresh every year. Instead, the new operating system is to be updated regularly, adding new features and new ways of doing things based on further development and user feedback. It's not even going to wait too long before pushing some of those features out.

The two new features can be found in a new Preview Build that Windows Insiders can download and install. It's buggy, so not recommended for consumers, but the bravest of PC owners can check out the new ability to change the colour of the Start menu and taskbar. It can also be made transparent.

There are also improvements to Memory Manager which ensure it uses less memory per process and therefore allows more applications to be stored in physical memory at a time. In short, memory management is streamlined for more efficient use.

You can download the Preview Build 10525 by joining the Windows Insider Program if you aren't already a member. We'll wait for a more stable update ourselves, however.