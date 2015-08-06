Microsoft Translator lets you do real-time voice translations on your smartwatch and phone

Microsoft Translator is probably one of the coolest apps we've seen in a long time, because it pretty much breaks down any language barrier you may face when traveling across the world.

The all-new app has just arrived for Apple Watch and Android Wear, while a companion app for iPhone and Android also lets you translate right from your phone as well as manage settings. The premise is simple: speak into your device to get an instant translation in one of 50 available languages.

We tried the iPhone app and were seriously impressed by its ability to understand whatever we wanted to say and serve up not only the real-time text version of the translation but also a spoken audio version.

So, should you be in Sweden and need to find a bathroom, say what you want translated to Microsoft Translator, and then hold out your phone or watch for others to hear the translation. No reading required.

If Microsoft Translator can't decipher what you're saying, sort of like how Siri, Cortana, and Google Now have trouble understanding spoken words, you can also translate typed text. Microsoft Translator can even auto-detect the language you're attempting to translate.

Other features within the app include the ability to pin common translations, such as the bathroom one we mentioned above, as well as an option to view your entire history of translations.

Microsoft Translator is free to download now for both iOS and Android devices.