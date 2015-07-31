Windows 10 has been downloaded more than 14 million times already, have you got yours yet?

Microsoft has revealed that in the first 24 hours, more than 14 million devices received the Windows 10 upgrade. But there is still a fair way to go before all those who reserved their download get theirs.

Pocket-lint has been receiving plenty of reports by readers who are still waiting, including those who were on the Windows Insider programme - thought to be prioritised as the "first wave". But the released day one figures show that Microsoft is essentially doing its best to provide the free upgrade as fast as it can while not breaking the net.

The company claims that it is working 24/7 on seeding the upgrade to all Windows 7 and 8.1 users who have requested it. It does warn though that it could even be weeks before some get the notification that Windows 10 is ready to install.

"We are grateful for your excitement and enthusiasm and we appreciate your patience over the days and weeks ahead as we carefully roll out Windows 10 in phases to all of you that have reserved," Microsoft said on its dedicated blog site.

READ: Why haven’t I got Windows 10 upgrade yet? And other important questions answered

It also urges those who haven't reserved their free Windows 10 upgrade yet to do so as soon as possible. You can find out how in our handy guide.