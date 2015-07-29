Downloaded Windows 10? Make sure you do these five things first

You've downloaded Windows 10. Now what?

The new Microsoft operating system brings in a number of changes over Windows 7 and Windows 8 as you've probably gathered.

There are a couple of good housekeeping tips and tricks that will really supercharge your experience to make sure that you are making the most out of the new Windows 10 operating system from the start.

Here we detail what we think your first five steps are to getting the most out of your new Windows 10 PC.

Sounds like a stupid one to suggest based on the fact that you've just installed it, but you'll probably find there is an update waiting for you. In the three days up to launch, we've been asked to update Windows 10 a number of times.

You've updated your operating system, but have you updated your apps. Like Microsoft in the last couple of weeks, many app developers have been updating their apps ready for the Windows 10 launch and that means you might not have the latest version of the app.

To make sure all your apps are up to date, go to the Windows Store and click on the icon next to the Search box (normally a picture of you or your avatar). On the drop down menu click Downloads. On the Downloads and installs page click "Check for updates" and then "Update all" to update any out of date apps.

If you've been using Windows 8.1 then your Start Screen layout will carry over to the new Start Menu in Windows 10, however this might not be the best use of the Start Menu real estate.

You can personalise many elements of the Start Menu including it's size (drag the top up or down to make it taller or shorter) whether to show recently opened programs (Settings > Personalisation), suggestions for apps that might be useful (Settings > Personalisation), and of course what shows on the Start Menu itself - i.e. your favourite apps (just pin them to the Start Menu).

You can also opt to have the Start Menu act like it used to on Windows 8. To do this right-click on the task bar > Properties > Start Menu tab. Uncheck the box that says "Use the Start Menu instead of the Start Screen".

The Start Menu doesn't sync across multiple devices, so you'll have to do the same procedure for each machine you are upgrading.

If you're a Windows 7 user you'll know this as Windows Explorer. In Windows 10 you can set a number of Quick Access folders to find things quickly.

With File Explorer open, locate a folder you want to add to Quick Access. Click on the Home tap at the top of the window and then click "Pin to Quick access".

To make access to these folders even quicker with File Explorer open click on the File option and chose "Change folder and search options". In the Folder Options window click on the dropdown box to change your default folder that File Explorer starts in.

Microsoft's new default browser is Microsoft Edge. Windows 10 relies heavily on the new browser so you'll want to bring your bookmarks from Internet Explorer, Chrome or Firefox into the browser.

To do that open Microsoft Edge and click the three dots at the top right of the screen to access the settings > Import favourites from another browser > then select the browsers you want to import from before click on the Import button. Done.