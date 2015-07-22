Send is a new email app from Microsoft that works a lot like a messenger

Microsoft has launched a messenger app. Oh, wait - it's actually an email app.

The app is called Send, and the whole idea behind Send is that email doesn't have to be so stiff and long-form. Instead of filling out a subject line, then adding attachments, and ensuring your email signature is loaded with all the correct contact information, you should be able to send brief, snappy communications without all the hassle.

That's where Send comes in handy. It is designed to make email more like instant messaging. It doesn't let you fill out a subject line, for example, though it will let you compose and quickly send short messages. Just like regular email, you can message anyone with an email address. You can even see when someone is responding to your email.



Send is now available for iPhone in the US and Canada and works with Office 365 business and school email accounts. It also connects to Office 365 in order to surface your frequent and recent contacts. We're not sure if this email app will catch on, but it's the latest project from Microsoft's Garage team, which aims to let developers explore ideas.

Previously, Microsoft Garage has released things like a custom lockscreen, a travel companion, and a gesture search app for Android Wear. Some of the team's projects are for Windows, while others are for iOS and Android. Send, for instance, doesn't even have a Windows Phone version at launch, though it will soon...and for Android phones.

Microsoft said it expects to make the app more broadly available in the coming months, which includes adding support for more email services.

