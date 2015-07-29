Windows 1.0 to Windows 10: See how the interface has changed over the last 30 years

In November 1985 Microsoft released Windows 1.0 and the start of a long line of Windows operating systems begun.

Originally called Windows Premiere Edition.1, the 16-bit graphical operating for the PC launched a new era of computing at the time and has gone on to be the most successful line of operating systems ever.

"Windows provides unprecedented power to users today and a foundation for hardware and software advancements of the next few years," said Bill Gates, chairman of Microsoft said at the time in the press release announcing the new operating system. "It is unique software designed for the serious PC user, who places high value on the productivity that a personal computer can bring."

30 years later and Microsoft is gearing up to launch the latest iteration, Windows 10, having changed and adapted the experience time and time again with equal measure of success and failure over the years.

Whether it was letting users experience the beta programme by paying $19.95 for a pack of floppy disks or ditching the Start Menu all together, there has been some interesting experiments over the years.

With the launch of Windows 10, Microsoft moves the OS away from the humble PC to other devices. Due out on the 29 July, it will eventually be available on a range of gadgets including phones, laptops, tablets, and even the Xbox.

But before that happens, we wanted to take a trip back through memory lane to see how the OS had changed over the years for better or worse.

Which ones can you remember using?