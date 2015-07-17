Microsoft's Cortana app for Android leaks out early, in beta form

You can now use Cortana on an Android device - but not officially.

Microsoft confirmed earlier this year that its smart assistant, Cortana, would soon arrive for Android devices. Cortana is native to the Windows 10 platform, but Microsoft said it would still offer plenty to Android users, such as notifications for sports, flights, weather, etc.

Although Microsoft has yet to launch Cortana for Android, a beta version of the app has just surfaced on the internet. It was expected to land this month alongside the release of Windows 10, but it's leaked ahead of schedule, according to Finnish site Suomimobiili.

Reports on Twitter indicate people are able to install the beta on their Android devices and that it works flawlessly. You can ask Cortana to fetch weather data, text someone in your contacts, or set reminders. You can also access Cortana's notebook that she keeps on you.

But keep in mind she's not always listening on Android, so you can't say "Hey Cortana" to wake her up. That said, from what we can tell, the app's interface looks similar to the Windows 10 version. It has a dark theme, and it works with voice or text to search.

Who knows if this leaked copy will be available for long, but we expected Microsoft to officially launch the Android app sometime soon anyway.

READ: Microsoft’s Cortana is coming to Android